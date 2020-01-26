DC stresses on need to build egalitarian society

“As we celebrate the national festival of becoming a republic, we need to introspect and become committed towards building egalitarian society as per the Constitution,” Deputy commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai said.

Hoisting the national flag at Hosmani Siddappa District Stadium in Haveri on Sunday, he said that there was a need to introspect on whether the four pillars of democracy were discharging their responsibilities correctly.

“As we have completed 70 years of accepting the Constitution, the need for acting according to it had become more pertinent than before,” he said.

Listing out various measures taken by the district administrations in accordance with the aspirations of the people and of the Constitution, he gave details on the recent flood relief activities in the district. The state government had released ₹90 crore towards compensation for the damaged houses and ₹35 crore for the infrastructure products. Mr. Bajpai said that during the kharif season of 2018-19 a crop loss compensation of ₹160. 50 crore to 75,347 farmers had been released, while ₹8.45 crore had already been disbursed among 6,636 farmers as compensation for the rabi season.

Over 2,000 students took part in the Republic Day parade. Achievers from different fields were felicitated on the occasion.

MLA Nehru Olekar, Zilla Panchayat President S.K. Kariyannavar, Superintendent of Police K.G. Devaraj, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Ramesh Desai and others were present.