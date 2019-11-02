DC stresses need to preserve culture

Stressing the need to preserve culture and the various forms of intangible heritage, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that it is everyone’s responsibility to unite and build a prosperous State.

Addressing a gathering after offering floral tributes to the portrait of goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the 64th Rajyotsava Day celebrations at Nagareshwar School grounds here on Friday, Mr. Sharat recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, who dreamt of a unified Karnataka in 1856. He added that Karnataka has a wider meaning, as it represents the culture of the people of the State and Kannada speakers.

Mr. Sharat listed out various welfare programmes launched by the Centre and the State government and called upon the people to make better use of welfare and development schemes.

Mr. Sharat said that the amendment to the Article 371(J) of the Constitution providing special status to the six backwards districts of Kalyana Karnataka had helped to tap enough funds to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). The State government has released around ₹6,753.50 crore to KKRDB between 2013-14 and 2019-20 to take up development works and the Board has spent ₹3,566.74 crore and completed around 12,937 works against the approved 17,921 works.

During the current year, 28,100 individual toilets were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission programme in Kalaburagi district. As many as ten villages in Kalaburagi district have been identified under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, which aims at the socio-economic transformation of the rural areas. A sum of ₹1.57 crore has been allocated for construction of school buildings, toilets, underground drainage, health centres and road connectivity to these villages. Teachers and students of different educational institutions participated in the ceremonial Rajyotsava procession from Nehru Gunj to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk in the city.

Tableaux featuring the government programme, and with the messages related to sanitation, health and environment awareness pictures were the part of the procession.