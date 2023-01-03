ADVERTISEMENT

DC stresses coordination between banks and departments

January 03, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has opined that lack of coordination between government departments and banks impacted the disbursement of loans under various schemes.

Speaking after inaugurating a district-level workshop of bank officers in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Selvamani said there had been a delay in distributing benefits to the needy due to the lack of coordination. “The government revises guidelines for issuing loans under different schemes. The banks delay clearing applications for loans due to ignorance of guidelines. As a result, the implementation of government schemes is delayed. The bank officials should have information about the government’s policies”, he said.

The government has introduced many schemes for skill development. If those skilled need financial support, they will earn well. “The banks have a role to play in creating jobs”, he said.

Skill Development officer H.M.Suresh and others were present. The training programme was organised by the district administration and the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

