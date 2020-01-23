DC slaps Revenue Dept. official

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, on Wednesday, lost his cool and slapped an official of the Revenue Department during visit to Hirebailu in Mudigere taluk.

The officer visited flood-affected areas of the taluk to review the distribution of relief. While interacting with people at Hirebailu, a few complained to him that the Revenue Inspector, who was also at the spot, delayed releasing the amount meant for getting relief materials.

Suddenly, the DC slapped the RI in the presence of the public and other officials. The eye-witnesses said the senior officer lost his cool as he learnt about the delay in releasing the funds. A video of the incident is doing the rounds in the district.