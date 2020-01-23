DC slaps Revenue Dept. official

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, on Wednesday, lost his cool and slapped an official of the Revenue Department during visit to Hirebailu in Mudigere taluk.
The officer visited flood-affected areas of the taluk to review the distribution of relief. While interacting with people at Hirebailu, a few complained to him that the Revenue Inspector, who was also at the spot, delayed releasing the amount meant for getting relief materials.
Suddenly, the DC slapped the RI in the presence of the public and other officials. The eye-witnesses said the senior officer lost his cool as he learnt about the delay in releasing the funds. A video of the incident is doing the rounds in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.