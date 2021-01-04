DC sets deadline for crop survey

Hassan

04 January 2021 23:23 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has instructed the officers to complete the crop survey of the rabi season within next 15 days, before the harvesting. He held a video conference with tahsildars on this issue in Hassan on Monday.

The officers should record all crops grown on each farm. The tahsildars should collect information from the nodal officers every day and update the same to the Deputy Commissioner.

As much as 4.16 lakh acres of land had been cultivated in the rabi season. The officers have to complete the survey as early as possible, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram said a nodal officer would be appointed in each hobli and village accountants would monitor the survey. The private people to be involved in the process would be instructed to upload the correct information.

K.H. Ravi, Joint Director of Agriculture, and others were present in the meeting.