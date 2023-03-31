DC serves notices to 3 officers in Hassan

March 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana has served show-cause notices to three officials for not being present at the check-posts where they were supposed to be.

The notices have been served to Dharaneesh, Panchayat Development Officer of Jinnenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk; Ramesh K.P, PDO, Hassan taluk panchayat; and Ramesh H.S., bill collector of Hassan City Municipal Council, asking them why action should not be taken against them.

The DC, on Thursday afternoon, visited several check-posts and noticed that these officers were not present at Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk and B.Katihalli and Channapatna in Hassan taluk.

The DC has asked them to submit their replies to the notices within 24 hours. If they failed to submit replies within the stipulated time, further legal action would be taken against them as per the Representation of the People Act, presuming that they had nothing to say.