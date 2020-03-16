DC serves notice on Kodagu resident

Mysuru

16 March 2020 22:36 IST

A resident of Siddapura in Kodagu has been served with a notice for violating the home quarantine orders.

A statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district, Annies Kanmani Joy, said the administration had identified a total of 128 residents of the district, who had returned from foreign visits, and directed them to undergo mandatory home quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The persons directed to undergo home quarantine included 56 from Madikeri taluk, 31 from Virajpet taluk and 44 from Somwarpet taluk. However, one of them from Siddapura village violated the home quarantine orders.

The person has been served with a notice under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the statement from the Deputy Commissioner.

24-hour screening

Meanwhile, the district administration had deployed health officials at the district’s borders with Kerala to screen all persons entering Kodagu round-the-clock.

The screeningwill be carried out at Karike, Kutta and Makutta.

Meanwhile, three suspects of the virus have been admitted to the isolation ward in the district hospital. Three family members of the suspects were also screened, but were sent home as they were asymptomatic. However, they have also been placed under home quarantine and being monitored, the statement added.