DC seeks support from all Depts. for successful pulse polio drive

This year’s pulse polio immunisation drive will be held for three days from February 27 to March 2.

Ahead of the drive, the Mandya district administration has asked the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation for 24x7 power supply from February 24 to March 2 for carrying out the drive.

In Mandya, a target has been set to immunize 1.2 lakh children below five years of age. Last year, 1.26 lakh children were vaccinated, achieving 104.2% of the target. In the ensuing drive, Mandya will have 723 booths, 24 transit teams, and 2,892 health workers for door-to-door visits to vaccinate children, according to Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi.

At a meeting to review the preparations done for the drive in Mandya, on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner sought support from all departments to make the drive successful. “The last case of polio was detected in the State in 2007. The case pertained to a family of a migrant worker. The State has been successful in eradicating polio,” she said.

The DC told the officials to deploy transit teams in bus-stands, railway stations and public places for immunizing the children. These places should also have police personnel deployed to support the teams.

Ms. Ashwathi also asked the officials to consider opening pulse polio booths in anganwadi centres. Necessary manpower can also be availed from the Department of Women and Child Development to the booths.

She also told the officers from the Department of Public Instruction to support the drive by allowing the booths set up in schools since February 27 being a holiday for schools. The schools can also play a key role for the success of the drive by spreading awareness about the drive in the prayer meetings, she added.

T.N. Dhananjaya, DHO, and others were present.