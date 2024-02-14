DC seeks report from Mysuru police on road humps

February 14, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday sought reports from the city and district police on the cause for the death of 16 persons in the city and 31 persons in rural parts of the district in road accidents.

The Deputy Commissioner told the police department to submit a report in one week after conducting a survey of unscientific humps in the city.

At the meeting of the Road Safety Committee that he presided over, at his office, Dr. Rajendra said Mysuru city has wide roads but road accidents are happening and the reason could be attributed to lack of management.

Citing the example of the accident due to road humps on Bogadi Road near University of Mysore, the Deputy Commissioner said three persons died in the accidents because of unscientific road humps. Disciplinary action will be recommended against the officers responsible for laying the unscientific road humps.

The Deputy Commissioner said the public need to be informed on the road works and repairs. The roads and humps need to be white-topped for visibility and safety, and signages have to be installed for the safety of motorists.

He said Mysuru is a tourist city and proper signages about roads leading to the tourist sites for proper information to the tourists.

The Deputy Commissioner also told the police officers to clear footpath encroachments from street vendors and ensure that there was space for the pedestrians to move freely.

On the precariously hanging tree branches, the DC said the Forest Department needed to take steps in this regard.

MCC Commissioner Arshad Ur Rahman Sharif, DCP Jahnavi, PWD E.E. Raju, and others were present.