DC seeks ₹50 crore for railway barricade

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said he had sent a proposal to the State Government seeking ₹50 crore for railway barricade in elephant-affected areas of the district.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, the officer said two people had been trampled to death by an elephant in Belur taluk. The Forest Department officials said that installing railway fencing was a better solution to avoid man-elephant conflict. The Chief Minister in his Budget had allocated ₹100 crore for railway fencing in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

“Going by the incidents in our district, a major portion of the amount allocated is required for Hassan. I have written to the State Government seeking ₹50 crore to lay the fencing for 45 km in the district,” he said.

Protest

The police and officers managed to convince the protesters and take out the bodies from the coffee estate by late in the afternoon. The protesters earlier refused to allow the officers to take out the bodies until the CM or the Forest Minister arrived at the spot.

The families of the deceased would get ex-gratia of ₹7.5 lakh each.