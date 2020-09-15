DC reviews preparations for SSLC supplementary exams

Hassan

15 September 2020 18:13 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has instructed officials to make preparations for the smooth conduct of supplementary examinations of SSLC beginning on September 21. He held a meeting regarding this in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

As many as 5,225 students will be appearing for the exams at 17 centres in the district. Those who could not take the annual exam due to COVID-19 infection would be treated as fresh candidates. The officials would take enough care to ensure the safety of the students. All students have to wear masks during the exams and their temperature would be checked at the entrance, besides applying sanitizer on their hands. The candidates have to maintain physical distance at the examination centre, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise, the precautionary measures would be taken effectively. Arrangements should be such that students should get masks at all centres. The exam centres would be sanitized well in advance, he added.

Additional DC G..Anuradha and senior officers of the Education Department were present at the meeting.