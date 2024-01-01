DC reviews COVID-19 situation in Mysuru district

January 01, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra held a meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department to review the COVID-19 situation in Mysuru district.

He advised the officials to make all necessary preparations and conduct the COVID-19 tests as per the guidelines issued by the government.

He directed the officials to make arrangements for setting aside beds, stocking medicine, operationalising ambulance services, and examine the functioning of the oxygen plants in the district.

However, he said there was no reason for the general public to panic over the COVID-19 situation in the district. He advise the public to take medical treatment for cold, cough and running nose, which are common during the present weather conditions.

He called upon the health officials to create awareness among the elderly to keep their blood pressure and diabetes under a check.

Health officials pointed out that RTPCR tests were conducted in all the taluks of Mysuru district, which accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State after Bengaluru.

According to District’s Health Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadev Prasad a total of three deaths of COVID-19 patients had been reported in Mysuru district during the last one week.

With 25 cases reported on December 31, there were a total of 84 active cases in Mysuru district out of whom 20 had been hospitalized for treatment, he said.

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional Deputy Commissioner R Lokanath and District Health Officer Dr. Kumaraswamy were among the officials, who attended the review meeting.