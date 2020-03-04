DC ready to tackle situation

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken up a drive to spread awareness on Covid 19 in Hassan district. A ward each in district and taluk hospitals has been designated to treat patients with symptoms of the infection.

A team of officials have been deputed at the entrance of Vindyagiri in Shravanabelgola, a place that attracts a huge number of tourists, to spread awareness on the viral infection.

District Health Officer .K.M.Sathish Kumar said a rapid response team under the leadership of District Surveillance Officer Dr. Hirannaiah will be formed to take measures necessary in case of patients reported with symptoms of the infection. The team would keep a check on cases reported each day and send the report to Bengaluru, if any.

The officer said so far no cases had been reported in the district. However, the department had made preparations to treat if such cases were reported. The common symptoms of the infection would be high fever, cold, cough and breathlessness. Those who recently returned from Wuhan in China should consult doctors immediately. The doctors at taluk hospitals had been directed to keep the medicine and personal protective equipment kits ready. The public can also call up the helpline for additional information – 08172-245115.