DC pushes for expediting work on power sub-station

Establishing the station at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area will help in generating employment

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed officials of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to complete the establishment work of power sub-station at Kadechur- Badiyal Industrial Area in Yadgir district expeditiously.

Addressing the officials at a single-window committee meeting in Yadgir on Friday, Dr. Ragapriya said that the government had acquired more than 3,000 acres of land to develop the industrial area ensuring jobs to unemployed youth. However, the very intention of establishing the industries in the areas was not fulfilled for various reasons, she pointed out.

The DC further said that now pharmaceutical companies have come forward to establish their units. Thus, it was the duty of the concerned board to provide basic facilities primarily electricity to the proposed units. Therefore, officials should complete the power sub centre establishment work immediately ensuring supply of power to them, she directed. She also asked the officials of KIADB to establish Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) in the area.

Manik V. Raghoji, Joint Director of District Industries Centre, spoke about the government’s order on revised guidelines over sanctioning the proposals of new industries and distribution of required lands to them.

Dr. Ragapriya suggested that he get a sanction of the new proposals submitted before the committee after thorough verification of the applications seeking lands.

Subhash Naik, Deputy Development Officer of KIADB, R. Devika, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, Raghavendra, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, Venkatesh, Environmental Officer, Rekha Myageri, Assistant Director of Industrial Department, M.A.Salim and Representatives of Chamber of Commerce were present.