DC prohibits vehicles on Hangarahalli railway overbridge

October 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Deputy Commissioner has issued an order prohibiting movement of vehicles on the railway overbridge at Hangarahalli in Holenarsipur taluk up to February 18.

The traffic on the Belur-Bilikere Road has been diverted to alternative routes until the repair of the overbridge is completed. A portion of the retaining wall of the overbridge collapsed earlier in July this year.

The DC has suggested an alternative route of Holenarasipur - Paduvalahippe - Hangarahalli - Hassan for all vehicles.

For light motor vehicles, the district administration has suggested Halekote - Kabbinahalli - Hosahalli route.

This order has come into effect on Wednesday.

