DC prohibits vehicles on Hangarahalli railway overbridge

October 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner has issued an order prohibiting movement of vehicles on the railway overbridge at Hangarahalli in Holenarsipur taluk up to February 18.

The traffic on the Belur-Bilikere Road has been diverted to alternative routes until the repair of the overbridge is completed. A portion of the retaining wall of the overbridge collapsed earlier in July this year.

The DC has suggested an alternative route of Holenarasipur - Paduvalahippe - Hangarahalli - Hassan for all vehicles.

For light motor vehicles, the district administration has suggested Halekote - Kabbinahalli - Hosahalli route.

This order has come into effect on Wednesday.

