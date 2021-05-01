DC, police chief inspect Mysuru’s oxygen units

Amidst the increasing demand for medical oxygen in the current wave of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, accompanied by the officials from the Office of Drug Controller, Mysuru, inspected a few units here that produce and refill medical oxygen.

The inspection comes after a recent meeting with the oxygen suppliers by the Deputy Commisioner where she directed them to ensure uninterrupted supplies for medical reasons and hospitals in view of rapid surge in infections.

The delegation went around the units in the Hebbal industrial area and spoke to the people running them on the steps taken by them for rationalising the supplies.

According to the Police Commissioner’s office, the DC and the Commissioner discussed the problems of demand and supply and measures need to be taken for streamlining supply of crucial medical oxygen for saving the lives of COVID-19 patients.

As per the data made available by the District COVID-19 War Room on Saturday, Mysuru district has 967 numbers of jumbo oxygen cylinders of 47-litre capacity besides 409 numbers of 10-litre capacity, 30 numbers of 1.1 litre capacity and 57 Dura cylinders of 200 litres of liquid medical oxygen.

The government and private hospitals in Mysuru city have more oxygen stock than the taluk hospitals since the number of patients’ being hospitalised was more here. However, compared to other taluks, H D Kote and Hunsur have only a few numbers of jumbo cylinders.

According to Health Department sources, Mysuru district required around 10.5 kl of medical oxygen after the surge in cases. K.R. Hospital and the District Hospital have 13.5 kl and 6 kl of liquid medical oxygen tank for centralised supply to the oxygenated beds, whose demand had gone up by two to three folds in the current wave.