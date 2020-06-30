DC orders inquiry into dumping bodies of COVID-19 patients

BALLARI

30 June 2020 16:06 IST

Video shows bodies being thrown into large trenches in an isolated area

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after a video showing bodies which were alleged to be those of COVID-19 victims, being thrown into large burial trenches in an isolated area.

Mr Nakul confirmed to The Hindu that he has ordered a detailed enquiry to be conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and directed him to report at the earliest.

“Whether the mortuary staff have violated the guidelines issued for burying COVID-19 victim, will be confirmed only after the inquiry,” he said.

He said there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the incident took place in Ballari district. “However throwing the bodies into a trench is disgraceful act. The victims should be buried separately in an isolated area.”

Mr Nakul said that serious action will be taken against those responsible for such insensitivity, if it is confirmed that the incident took place in Ballari district.

The district reported nine COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, and five deaths on Tuesday, he added.