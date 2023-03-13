DC moots night tourism in Mysuru

March 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has mooted the idea of promoting night tourism in Mysuru.

Participating in an interaction programme with reporters organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on Monday, Mr Rajendra said most of the places of tourist interest in the city including the zoo close by 5.30-6 p.m.

“There are not many attractions for the tourists in Mysuru at night time”, he said while adding that he had also discussed a proposal with the Mysuru palace officials to consider allowing the tourists to enjoy the experience of watching the palace till 10 p.m. at least during weekends to start with.

The same can be experimented with other historical structures also, Mr Rajendra said.

Integrated command control centre

He said he had held discussions with people’s representatives including Mysuru MP on the setting up of an Integrated Command Control Centre to not only ensure the safety of women, senior citizens and children, but also monitor and regulate the traffic in the city.

The centre will seek ensure the safety of tourists particularly women, senior citizens and children visiting the famous heritage structures in Mysuru at night.

Along with giving commercial activities a push, the opening of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will also give a boost to tourism potential in Mysuru with a lot of people visiting the city, which is known for its heritage and royal flavour.

Emphasising the need for retaining the heritage and royal flavour of Mysuru, Mr. Rajendra said a number of meetings of the heritage committee had been held in Mysuru and a database had been created.

He said the government was looking forward to encouraging private parternship in the area of preserving the heritage of Mysuru.

Weekend programmes

Theme-based programmes at places of tourist interest during weekends throughout the year was also among the plans on the anvil of the district administration.

Theme-based programmes can be planned on each of the 52 weekends in a year at different venues. If it is the screening of film at one location during one weekend, it can be a programme on millets or a kite festival at another location during the other weekends and so on, said Mr Rajendra.

While each government department can be vested with the responsibility of holding different events, various organisations in the city including film societies and hotel owners’ associations can also be roped in, he said.

Mr Rajendra said discussions on promoting tourism in Mysuru were underway at various fora and added that he was open to suggestions.