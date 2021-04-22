DC lists revised norms

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has said all business establishments, except those selling food, vegetables and other essential items, will remain closed till May 4 as per the fresh guidelines issued by the State government.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, he said the sale of vegetables and fruits would be allowed only in an open area. The government had allowed shops that sell construction materials as there was no restriction on construction activities. “Those working on night shifts should have identity cards to claim exemption while travelling during night time. The government has restricted the number of people participating in marriages to 50. The people have to take prior permission from the respective tahsildars to hold marriages”, he said.

During the weekend curfew, the shops that sell milk, grocery items and food products would be allowed to open only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. in a day. The public would not be allowed to move around during the curfew, he added.

Further, the officer said that there was no shortage of either Remdesivir injection or medical oxygen in the district.