DC lays down norms for Datta Abhiyana

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has instructed the office-bearers of Srirama Sene to keep Datta Mala Abhiyana at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah a simple programme by adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions.

Srirama Sene people have planned a seven-day Datta Mala Abhiyana beginning on November 8. The valedictory of the campaign will be held at the cave shrine on November 14. The DC held a meeting with officers and office-bearers of Srirama Sene in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday regarding the preparations for the event.

The State Government had allowed the gathering of 400 people for the event and all the participants have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The organisers of the event would not be allowed to take out any procession as part of the campaign.

No tourists

The district administration has decided to bar the entry of tourists to the shrine on November 14. The officer appealed to the tourists not to plan a visit to the place on the day.

The administration would set up a temporary hospital, arrange for an ambulance and other basic amenities on the day. Vehicles with long chassis would not be allowed on the narrow road, connecting the shrine. The organisers would have to give details of the vehicles to the administration in advance and take approval, said Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay.

Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj and other officers were present at the meeting.