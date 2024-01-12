DC launches enrollment drive for Yuva Nidhi in Mysuru

January 12, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

An enrollment drive for the Yuva Nidhi scheme of the State government aimed at providing unemployment allowance to students who had passed their degree and diploma examinations in 2022-23 was launched in Mysuru on Friday.

Launching the enrollment campaign for the scheme at Maharani’s Women’s Science College in Mysuru on the day of its State-wide launch by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Shivamogga, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said the schemes seek to instill confidence, but also fulfil the dreams of the unemployed youth.

The scheme, which was launched on the occasion of National Youth Day and Swami Vivekenanda’s birth anniversary, seeks to provide an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month to students, who had passed their degree examinations in 2022-23, and ₹1,500 per month to students passing their diploma examinations in 2022-23.

The unemployment allowance will be given for two years and training will be provided to the graduates, who register themselves on the skill connect portal of the State government.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Rajendra called upon the youth to ensure that the allowance was not misused in any manner. He suggested that the allowance be used for either their further studies or in their self-employment initiatives.

The Deputy Commissioner also sought to emphasise the importance of time for the students. He called upon them to make the best use of their time for productive purposes. He said the graduates should make use of the scheme and make honest efforts to become self-reliant youth having social concern.

Mr. Rajendra had a word of caution to the student community against the menace of drugs. He expressed concern over the large number of students irrespective of gender falling into the trap of drug addiction. He said the student community should take initiatives to make their campuses drug-free.

He said the youth should try to imbibe the principles of Swami Vivekananda in their lives and become a model for others.

Mysuru District Skill Development officer K. Narayana Murthy, assistant director of Directorate of Collegiate Education, Mysuru, H.M. Manjunath, principal of Maharani’s Science College Abdul Rahman, and others were also present on the occasion.

