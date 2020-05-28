DC inspects rain-affected farm fields

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has assured the farmers of getting compensation for crop damages under the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) shortly.

He visited Maranahalli in the taluk on Thursday to inspect the farm fields that were damaged owing to heavy rains recently, said the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The officer spoke to the farmers, who lost horticulture and other commercial crops in the village, and said that the district administration has been taking measures to issue compensation.

The officials, who are assessing the crop loss, said that many farmers have lost their coconut, banana and other crops in the vicinity of Maranahalli owing to the rains that lashed for several hours on Monday.

Rains have caused similar damage in other parts of the district and the farmers would get compensation there too.