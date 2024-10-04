ADVERTISEMENT

DC inspects ongoing conservation work at Kalaburagi fort

Published - October 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum inspecting the work at Bahmani Fort in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum inspected the ongoing conservation work at 14th Century Bahmani fort in Kalaburagi city on Thursday. The work is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore.

As the moat around the fort was filled with fresh water after carrying out desiltation work, the officer advised to take up fish farming and directed the city corporation officials to take up fencing work around the fort.

Ms. Tarannum also inspected the rejuvenated kalyani on the fort premises taken up by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board at a cost of ₹70 lakh. She visited the rejuvenated kalyanis at Mahadevnagar and Shahabazar localities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US