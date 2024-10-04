DC inspects ongoing conservation work at Kalaburagi fort

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum inspected the ongoing conservation work at 14th Century Bahmani fort in Kalaburagi city on Thursday. The work is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore.

As the moat around the fort was filled with fresh water after carrying out desiltation work, the officer advised to take up fish farming and directed the city corporation officials to take up fencing work around the fort.

Ms. Tarannum also inspected the rejuvenated kalyani on the fort premises taken up by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board at a cost of ₹70 lakh. She visited the rejuvenated kalyanis at Mahadevnagar and Shahabazar localities.