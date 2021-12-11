DC inspects checkpost in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya visiting the checkpost near Yargol village on Wednesday.

YADGIR

11 December 2021 01:18 IST

The district administration has initiated preventive measures to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19 and established 10 checkposts on the road leading to district border.

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, on Wednesday visited one of the such checkpost near Yargol village in Yadgir taluk on the Yadgir-Kalaburagi district border and inspected the action taken.

The other checkposts have been established in Malla (B) village in Surpur taluk, Mudbool in Shahapur taluk, Kuntimari village and Putpak village in Gurmitkal taluk, which are close to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border, Narayanapur and Malanoor villages in Hunsagi taluk.

Strict instructions

The staff deployed to checkpost duty are strictly instructed to inspect each person entering to the district border from other districts even in the state and also from interstates like Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Ragapriya said.

Prashant Hanagundi, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division, Channamallappa Ganti, tahasildar and other Revenue Department staff were present.