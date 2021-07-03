Karnataka

DC inspects building work of Prakrit University

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish inspected the construction of the Prakrit University building at Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday. The State government has earmarked ₹ 20 crore for the building.

Mr. Girish interacted with Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy of Jain Mutt, who set up the university. They discussed the basic amenities required for the university. The officer said the district administration would extend cooperation for ensuring the early completion of the building and also give attention to improving basic infrastructure facilities in the village.

Channarayapatna tahsildar J.B. Maruthi Gowda, Bahubali Prakrit Vidyapeetha working president A.C. Vidyadhar and others were present.


