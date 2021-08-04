DC imposes curbs in Shivamogga district

Hassan

04 August 2021 18:44 IST

Following the State government’s directions to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has issued an order imposing certain restrictions in the district.

The order, issued on Tuesday, stated that wearing mask, maintaining social distance and use of sanitizer would be compulsory. Those travelling to the district by inter-State bus or private vehicle have to carry RT-PCR test negative result, even though they had already vaccinated with two doses. The test report should not be older than 72 hours.

Similarly, those visiting tourist destinations including Jog Falls, sunset point at Agumbe, Gajanur dam, and BRP dam, have to carry RT-PCR negative reports. The number of participants in marriages has been restricted to 50.

Those violating the restrictions would attract punishment as per the Disaster Management Act.