DC honours freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham on Friday visited the residences of freedom fighters in Mysuru and honoured them as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the start of the 75th year of Indian Independence.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the residences of B.S. Ramachandra Rao, Somashekaraiah, B. Lingaiah and T. Puttanna and enquired about their health and well-being, whether they were regularly receiving freedom fighters pension and also if they had received the vaccination against COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Director of Department of Information and Public Relations R Raju and Protocol Tahsildar Shivaprasad among others.