DC holds public meeting on civic issues; CMC members find fault with officers

A public grievances’ redressal meeting chaired by Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, administrator of Hassan City Municipal Council, witnessed heated arguments on Friday.

In the absence of an elected president and vice president, the Deputy Commissioner has been appointed administrator of the urban local body. She had convened the meeting. Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop of the JD(S) and council members attended the meeting.

The members alleged that the officers in the CMC were not responding to problems faced by the public. Even after an increase in dengue cases, the officers had not taken enough care to maintain cleanliness in the city.

At one point, JD(S) member Kranth Thyagi expressed that officers, who gave assurances on the dais, failed to implement them later. This led to a heated argument between the DC and the JD(S) member. The Deputy Commissioner maintained that she would not listen to or entertain such comments.

The Deputy Commissioner also took the officers of the CMC to task for failing in their duties. She also ordered issuing a notice to an official who allegedly kept important files inaccessible to others in the council, even after her transfer to a different place.