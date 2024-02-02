DC holds peace meeting in Keragodu

February 02, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara held a peace meeting in Keragodu village in Mandya district on Friday.

Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif were also present in the meeting attended by the leaders of the village and the general public.

It may be mentioned here that a protest was held in the village on Sunday when the authorities replaced the saffron flag with the national flag from 108 feet tall flagpole erected in front of the Rangamandira on a piece of government land falling under the purview of the gram panchayat.

