GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DC holds peace meeting in Keragodu

February 02, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara held a peace meeting in Keragodu village in Mandya district on Friday.

Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif were also present in the meeting attended by the leaders of the village and the general public.

It may be mentioned here that a protest was held in the village on Sunday when the authorities replaced the saffron flag with the national flag from 108 feet tall flagpole erected in front of the Rangamandira on a piece of government land falling under the purview of the gram panchayat.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.