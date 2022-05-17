DC holds meeting on teachers’ exam

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has instructed officers to take measures necessary for the smooth conduct of examination for the recruitment of graduate primary school teachers scheduled for May 21 and 22. He held a meeting with officers in Hassan on Tuesday.

As many as 1,100 candidates will appear for the examination in four centres in the city. The DC instructed the officers to install CCTV cameras in all rooms. Those of the block education officer rank had been appointed route officers and teachers would be room supervisors. Senior officers had been designated as vigilance squad for the examination.

The DC said metal detectors should be installed at the entrance of all exam centres. Prohibitory orders would be imposed in 200 metre radius around the centre. Each candidate had to be screened at two levels by the police and officers of the Education Department. The candidates are not allowed to carry wristwatches, mobile phones, calculators, bluetooth and other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj, Superintendent of Police R.Srinivasa Gowda, Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, DDPI K.S.Prakash and others were present in the meeting.