DC holds meeting on PM’s visit to Shivamogga

February 09, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Thursday, held a meeting with district-level officers on the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shivamogga on February 27. Mr. Modi will be in Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport at Sogane and a few other development works.

The DC discussed the preparations including traffic management, security arrangements, the installation of CCTV cameras at prime locations and lodging facilities for important guests visiting the place on the occasion. The officers were asked to keep the government guest houses and private lodges in the city booked.

Superintendent of Police G.K .Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO N.D. Prakash, Chief Minister’s special officer Rajappa and others were present at the meeting.

Besides inaugurating the airport, the PM will take part in the Siridhanya Mela and inaugurate railway works on the day.