DC holds meeting on commencement of flight operations at Shivamogga Airport

July 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, holds a meeting with officers, on flight operations scheduled start at Shivamogga Airport, on Saturday, July 15. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Saturday, July 15, held a meeting with officers on the preparations to be made to commence flight operations at Shivamogga Airport on August 11.

The first flight, an ATR-72, belonging to IndiGo Airlines, is expected to take off from Bengaluru Airport at 9.30 a.m. on August 11 and reach Shivamogga Airport by 11 a.m. The flight will take off from Shivamogga Airport at 11.20 a.m. and reach Bengaluru by 12.15 p.m. the same day.

The DC said the officers concerned have to complete the works necessary for smooth flight operations and ensure all basic amenities of the passengers are fulfilled. A website dedicated to the airport should be prepared by August 11, and arrangements should be made for its launch on that day. Besides that, enough care is taken for the security of the airport, he said.

Additional DC Meghana R., Ravichandra Nayak, Shivamogga AC; PWD Executive Engineer Sampath Kumar Pingale and others were present at the meeting.

The airport was built at a cost of ₹449.22 crore at Sogane near Shivamogga. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

