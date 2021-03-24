DC holds meeting on airport work

24 March 2021 23:24 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has instructed the officers of Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation to begin the survey work for the construction of the airport at Boovanahalli near Hassan. The State government has earmarked ₹175 crore for the project.

Mr. Girish held a meeting with representatives of KSIIDC and RITES Ltd, the agency preparing a detailed project report, in Hassan on Wednesday. The government has acquired 536 acres of land for the airport.

The DC said the KSIIDC should ensure the construction work also begins soon.

He instructed the CESC officials to speed up the shifting of power lines that pass through the land acquired. “This is a prominent project for Hassan. The obstacles should be removed early so that the work starts soon”, he said.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and others were present at the meeting.