DC holds meeting for smooth conduct of Bababudan urs

Hassan

19 February 2020 18:19 IST

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has instructed officers to make arrangements for the smooth conduct of the three-day annual urs at Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah beginning on March 10.

He held a meeting with officers in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday. Devotees from different parts of the district are expected to take part in the event. The administration will make arrangements to provide drinking water, temporary shelter and transport for the devotees.

The road connecting Manikyadhara and Galikere near the shrine would be improved. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has to finish the work at the earliest, he said.

The Transport Department officers were told to arrange mini-buses to help devotees reach the shrine during the event. KSRTC officers were told to keep a crane ready so that it could be utilized to clear traffic jams, if any, due to mishaps. A health clinic would also come up at the place during the event.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey said police personnel would be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Additional DC Kumara, Additional SP Shruthi and others were present at the meeting.