DC gets vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Friday, got vaccinated for COVID-19 at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan. He received Covaxin in presence of senior staff members of the institute.

He told presspersons on the occasion, “In the first phase, health workers and frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 combat were being vaccinated. So far, there has been no instance of side-effect due to Covaxin vaccine. The public need not worry about its efficiency. More than 7,000 people have been vaccinated in the district.”

In the coming days, the government would provide the public with the vaccine. “The public should get vaccinated and avoid COVID-19 infection.”

In the second phase, the staff members of the Forest Department, Panchayat Development Officers, policemen and Revenue Department staff would get the vaccine. The district had already sent the list of the staff in these departments. The public would get the vaccine in the third phase, he said.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, HIMS Director B.C.Ravi Kumar, District Surgeon Krishnamurthy and others were present.