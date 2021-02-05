DC gets vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Friday, got vaccinated for COVID-19 at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan. He received Covaxin in presence of senior staff members of the institute.
He told presspersons on the occasion, “In the first phase, health workers and frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 combat were being vaccinated. So far, there has been no instance of side-effect due to Covaxin vaccine. The public need not worry about its efficiency. More than 7,000 people have been vaccinated in the district.”
In the coming days, the government would provide the public with the vaccine. “The public should get vaccinated and avoid COVID-19 infection.”
In the second phase, the staff members of the Forest Department, Panchayat Development Officers, policemen and Revenue Department staff would get the vaccine. The district had already sent the list of the staff in these departments. The public would get the vaccine in the third phase, he said.
District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, HIMS Director B.C.Ravi Kumar, District Surgeon Krishnamurthy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath