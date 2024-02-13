GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DC flags off bike rally to raise awareness on Constitution

February 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday said everybody should understand the importance of the Constitution and adopt its principles in their lives.

Speaking after flagging off a bike rally organised as part of the Constitution awareness campaign, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, at the Town Hall, Dr. Rajendra, who also rode a bike, said the awareness jatha has been organised by the government to reach out the importance of the Constitution among the masses and to ensure that the preamble was read by everybody.

Through the bike rally, the participants made efforts to create public awareness about the Constitution. Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Range Gowda and other officers were present.

The Constitution awareness jatha was launched on the day of Republic Day and it will go on till this month with campaigns planned across gram panchayats in the district. The nodal officers have been appointed to ensure that the message for which the campaign was launched, was reached.

