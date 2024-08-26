ADVERTISEMENT

DC flags off Agnipath recruitment rally events in Shivamogga

Published - August 26, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde participated in the inauguration of Agnipath recruitment rally in Shivamogga on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde inaugurated the events as part of the Agnipath recruitment rally at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga city on Monday. He flagged off the physical tests of the candidates from various places.

In his motivational speech, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the youth to join the Indian Army and wished them success. He also inspected the arrangements made by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the rally.

Col. Kashyap Krishnan and other officers of the Indian Army were present. The Army Recruitment Office (ARO), located in Mangaluru, is conducting the rally that began on August 22. Candidates from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Chikkamagaluru are participating in the rally that will conclude on August 31.

