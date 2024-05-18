DC felicitates SSLC toppers from Mysuru

The Mysuru district administration on Saturday felicitated the toppers in SSLC examination from the district.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra honoured the top ten rank holders from the district at his office here. Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu and senior officials of the department were present.

Later, interacting with the students, Dr. Rajendra told the students that their achievement in the SSLC exam should become a stepping stone for their success in the future. The achievement in the examination will help you to achieve your goals. “The highest marks that you have scored are like a bridge for achieving success in their education in the coming years,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the marks have increased expectations on the students and any pressure needs to be taken in the right way to move forward. “Keep up the confidence and ensure you achieve the goal,” he advised.

SSLC is an important stage in a student’s life and it is the right time for you to take an appropriate decision on the career they are supposed to choose. Decide the goal and take it forward, he suggested.

Dr. Rajendra also advised the students not to get carried away by the success in the exam and they must continue their hard work in future exams. In fact, the hard work must go up in the coming years. Your achievements must make your parents proud.

“When you take admission to college, some distractions can happen. But you should not come under pressure and make sure you are on the right path, developing good habits.”

He also advised them to get into sports along with studies. “You should not confine yourself to studies as your mental and physical development is equally important. Sports help you to achieve your goals. Every student must make it a habit to engage in a sport along with studies.”

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri said the responsibilities go up when a student scores the highest marks in exams. Success has to be handled by understanding your responsibilities.

The environment where you studied will change once you enter college. It will have an altogether different ambience and you need to adjust to the new environment. The students have to be mentally prepared to make changes accordingly and excel in their goals, she advised.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said the department had the goal of bringing Mysuru among the State’s top five ranks in the examination. Mysuru has stood in 7th place in the results.

Good performance by the students helped Mysuru district improve its overall ranking in the SSLC examination. Because of their impressive show in the exam, the district’s ranking jumped to 7th from 19th position achieved last year, to earn a place in Karnataka’s top ten rankings. The district was placed in the 16th position in the 2022 examination and its ranking slipped last year but made a big comeback this year, putting up an incredible show.

Out of 38,175 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 32,639 students passed out of the examination, registering a pass percentage of 85.5. Like last year, the girls have outshined boys with 92 per cent results while the boys have secured 85.2 per cent results.