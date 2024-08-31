DC directs officials to expedite joint survey on crop loss

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has directed officials to complete the joint survey being carried out by Departments of Revenue and Agriculture on the crop loss caused due to excessive and incessant rainfall in the kharif season.

Chairing the District Disaster Management Authority meeting in Dharwad on Saturday, Ms. Prabhu said that crop loss had happened owing to incessant rainfall in the taluks of Dharwad, Alnavar and Kalaghatagi. Directing the officials to expedite the joint survey, she said that immediately it would be submitted to the government.

Rain damage

The DC said that 624 kms of road under the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department had been damaged by rains and officials should utilise the available funds in the department to get them repaired to make the roads motorable. This apart, 35 bridges had been damaged in the heavy rains and they should be repaired on priority, she added, directing the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the same immediately to the department heads.

Drinking water

Ms. Prabhu asked the officials to ensure that the drinking water being supplied to the public should be potable and any complaints on supply of polluted or contaminated water would be dealt with strictly. Officials concerned would be held accountable and criminal cases would be filed against them, she warned.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of officials of few departments and deputing alternate staff at the review meeting, the DC said that absentees would be served notice as per the Disaster Management Act and legal action would be taken.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Prashanth Patil said that they had received grant of ₹ 1.16 cr for emergency works and it would be utilised on priority works.

Deputy Director of Woman and Child Development H.H. Kukanur informed the meeting that they had received funds for repair of 44 anganwadis out of the 66 buildings that were damaged because of rains. Soon, orders would be issued for the repair works, she said.

Officials of various departments including Dr. Sujata Hasavimath, S.S. Keladimath and others spoke about the damages and action taken so far. Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha C.D. and other officials were present.

