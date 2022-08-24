DC directs farmers to complete e-KYC before month-end to get benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar addressing a media conference at his office in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Noticing that farmers in large numbers in Kalaburagi district are yet to complete the e-KYC to become eligible for the PM Kisan Yojana, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar appealed to the registered farmers to complete the e-KYC process before August 31 at the nearby Gram One or Nagrik Seva Kendra.

Addressing a media conference at his office on Wednesday, Mr. Gurukar made it clear that those who had not completed the e-KYC would not get the benefits of the scheme.

“In Kalaburagi district, 2,68,015 farmers are registered for the scheme and only 99,545 have completed e-KYC. I appeal to the remaining farmers to complete their e-KYC at the nearest Gram One or Nagrik Seva Kendra,” Mr. Gurukar said.

He added that financial assistance of ₹772 crore was distributed among the eligible farmers under the scheme last year.

Sharing details on the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhana Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Mr. Gurukar said that 2,14,749 farmers were registered for the crop insurance scheme in the district for 2022-23.

“40,527 farmers have complained of crop loss in the natural disaster and we have already completed the survey of fields of 24,551 farmers. The survey is yet to be completed in the remaining fields. If the farmers call the toll-free number 100-200-5142 and inform about their crop loss within 72 hours of the disaster, the insurance company representative would visit the fields and survey. We also plan to open a helpline at the district headquarters to benefit farmers. Around 9,000 farmers benefited from the scheme last year,” Mr Gurukar said.

As per the information provided by Mr. Gurukar, standing crops on 1,11,435 of the 7,75,430 hectares of the cultivated lands have been destroyed in floods caused by rains during July and August including red gram in 79,553 hectares, cotton in 12,613 hectares, green gram in 9,675 hectares, soyabean in 4,606 hectares, black gram in 4,451 hectares, sunflower in 332 hectares, and jowar in 205 hectares. The officer said that the joint survey was done and a proposal for compensation was sent to the government.