DC directive to oxygen suppliers

Hassan

30 April 2021 20:04 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has directed the oxygen producers in Hassan to supply oxygen to hospitals in the district and stop supply for industrial purposes. He held a meeting with representatives of oxygen production plants in Hassan on Friday.

Given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the owners of oxygen production plants and suppliers had to supply cylinders for medical purposes only. The number of cases had been on the rise in the district. The administration needed their cooperation in treating the patients, he said.

The officer also instructed the suppliers to meet the requirements in the district first, before supplying it to other districts. The Assistant Drug Controller and Joint Director of the Department of Industries had to monitor the supply, he said.

Advertising

Advertising