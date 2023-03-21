DC directive for smooth conduct of SSLC exam in Mysuru

March 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

· Warns of action in case of any discrepancies and illegalities in the examination

· 37,475 students are appearing for the examination in 148 centers

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday told the officials of the Department of Public Instruction in Mysuru to ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing SSLC examination in the district and warned of action in case of any discrepancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over a meeting convened to discuss the preparations for the SSLC examination, here, he said 37,475 students will be appearing for the examination in 143 government examination centres and five private examination centres. The examination has to be conducted in an appropriate manner and proper arrangements must be for the same, the DC told the officers.

He warned of action against the chief of the examination centres in case of disorder and illegality in the conduct of the examination.

“Mobile phones are strictly barred inside the exam centre. I will also keep my phone away from the centre when I pay a visit to the centre,” he said.

The specially-abled children will get 20 minutes extra in the exam, he said, adding that the officers must ensure that not many students abstain from the examination.

He told the officials to comfort the worried students and motivate them to write the papers in case they fear about the exam.

Students can travel in KSRTC buses for free by showing the hall ticket on the day of exam, he said.

DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs said students with disabilities will be writing the examination on the ground floor of the exam centres.

He said a teacher will be designated to keep the mobile phones with him before the examination and return the gadgets after the exam.