DC chairs meeting on Datta Mala Abhiyana

Chikkamgaluru district administration, on Friday, conducted a meeting to discuss preparations for the Datta Mala Abhiyana to be conducted by Srirama Sene from November 7 to 13 in Chikkamagaluru.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, who chaired the meeting, instructed the office-bearers of Srirama Sene to submit details of the events and the number of participants to the police well in advance. The police would permit the display of posters and buntings after a proper review, he said.

Ranjit Shetty, president of the Chikkamagaluru district unit of Srirama Sene, said the wearing of Datta mala would be held on November 7 in different places including Chikkamagaluru town. Datta Deepotsava would be held in five temples on November 10. On the last day, the devotees would visit Bababudangiri, where the shrine is located. “Around 8,000 devotees are expected to part in the procession and visit to the shrine on the final day”, he said.

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth insisted that the participants of the event should not attempt to hurt the feelings of people belonging to other religions.

Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, Additional DC B.R .Roopa and others were present at the meeting.