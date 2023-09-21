DC calls enrolment of voters for teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies

September 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani has appealed to graduates and teachers to enrol as voters in view of the coming elections to the Karnataka South West Graduates’ Constituency, and South West Teachers’ Constituency of the Legislative Council.

In a meeting with representatives of political parties at his office in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Selvamani said the graduates and teachers should enrol and exercise their right to vote in the coming elections. The political parties should play an active role in increasing the number of voters enrolled.

The institutes and departments where the graduates and teachers had been working would be consulted for enrolment. “We are making efforts to enrol 1 lakh voters this time”, he said.

The returning officer would issue notification for enrolment on September 30. The graduates and teachers have time until November 6 to enrol their names.

Those who have completed three years after obtaining their degree as of November 1, 2023, can enrol their names. They should be residents of the constituency. The applicants can submit applications along with relevant documents and a photograph. Those who wish to enrol as voters for the teachers’ constituency should have served as teachers for three years in the last six years (From October 2017). They have to submit certificates issued by the competent authority, he said.