DC asks tourists to stay away

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has appealed to the public to avoid visiting tourist places in the district till April 15, in the wake of COVID-19.

Hed told presspersons here on Monday “I wish people avoid visiting the district voluntarily. I wish people take this suggestion to avoid the spread of the infection.”

The popular tourist places of the district include hill stations Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri, and Kemmannugudi, and religious places including Sringeri, Balehonnur, and Horanadu. The district has hundreds of home-stays and resorts, visited by thousands of people from different places during the weekend.

The DC said he would instruct the Forest Department officers to stop safari ride in Bhadra Wildlife area temporarily.

So far two suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district. Laboratory tests have reported negative in both the cases.

Many organisations had submitted appeals to the DC to stop the entry of tourists for a few days.