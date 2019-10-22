DC asks parties to appoint booth agents for electoral roll revision

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has appealed to political parties to appoint their booth agents for revising electoral rolls. Addressing a meeting of representatives of different parties at his office on Monday, he said the last date for verification and revision of electoral roll has been extended to November 18.

“There are 2,368 stations in the district and I request all political parties to provide their list of agents for each polling station. Active participation of these agents will be crucial and helpful in successful revision and preparation of error-free electoral roll,” he said.

The officer said the draft and comprehensive electoral roll would be published on November 25 and citizens could file their objections till December 24. The final roll will be published on January 20, he added. He called upon voters to correct entries by using an Android application. “Voters can download the voter helpline app in their mobile and use it for correcting errors in the electoral roll. They can also visit the site http://www.nvsp.in to correct entries. Those who cannot or don’t want to use these online services can get the errors rectified by obtaining forms from the BLO.”

Citizens can use Form-6 for adding a new elector in the country, Form-6A for adding a voter residing overseas, Form-7 for filing objections and removal of entry, Form-8 for correction, Form-8A for transforming entry within the constituency, Form-001 for getting a voter ID card, he added.

He said the Election Commission of India would introduce EPICs having bar codes in the days come. He also showed a photocopy of a bar code-enabled EPIC to the representatives of political parties present.