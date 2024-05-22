DC asks officers to guarantee water sources are clean, safe for drinking

Following the death of a 22-year-old youth after consuming contaminated water at K. Salundi village near Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday directed the officers of the key departments to take measures for dealing with contamination of drinking water sources and also asked them to ensure the drinking water was safe for consumption before its distribution.

In case of water contamination, the matter needs to be brought immediately to the notice of the tahsildar, executive officers of the taluk panchayats, and the village administration. They in turn have to inform the higher officials so that appropriate steps are taken to deal with contamination of sources, he said.

During his video conference meeting with tahsildars, PDOs, EOs, officers of the Mysore City Corporation and Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation and other departments, he directed the officers to cross-check water quality in case of any reports of contamination.

He also asked the village authorities for proper handling of drainage maintenance and village sanitation. “This is also the responsibility of the rural drinking water and sanitation department. They have to check sanitation standards in the villages as per the standards.”

In the interest of public health and village sanitation, the ASHA workers must join the efforts and pay visits to households in villages to spread awareness on drinking water storage and sanitation.

GE cases - Set aside beds for patients

The deputy commissioner issued directions for setting aside five beds in every taluk hospital for the treatment of cases pertaining to gastroenteritis (GE). In the wake of change in weather and other reasons, there could be GE cases in the days ahead and treatment of such patients has to be done in taluk hospitals setting aside separate beds. In case such patients avail treatment in private hospitals, the matter needs to be brought to the notice of the respective taluk hospitals, he stated.

Check sanitation in hotels

In hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries, and ‘pani puri’ stalls on the roadsides, the officers must ensure cleanliness of food and water. They must check whether the drinking water supplied to consumers was safe and also whether hot water was being provided for drinking.

The deputy commissioner asked the senior officers to personally monitor water sources, water storage and water supply to rural areas before distribution. They must check water quality and ensure it is safe.

Steps must be taken to prevent sewage contaminating borewell water sources particularly in case borewells that are located in higher locations. A platform needs to be built around such borewells to prevent sewage getting mixed with water.

Helpline set up

If any village is facing water problems or has complaints on water quality, the villagers can call the helpline 0821-2526355 or 0821-2423800 or 1077.

Replace damaged water pipes

Zilla Panchayat CEO K. M. Gayathri said if water pipes that pass beneath roads and drainages are damaged, they need to be immediately replaced to prevent any chances of contamination from broken pipes.

