DC advises youth to join govt. services clearing competitive exams

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag on Monday advised the youth to take up civil services examination after their graduation since the younger generations must get into government services, taking up jobs that come their way after clearing the exams.

Speaking after inaugurating a 30-day KAS examination coaching camp, organised at the Karnataka State Open University here, she also advised the candidates appearing for the examinations to focus on the preparation, without getting anxious about the examination. “Make it a point to read newspapers daily and manage time while preparing for the exams,” she suggested.

Ms. Nag said not everyone will get the opportunity to be in public service. Only those who work really hard will get the chance, she opined.

She advised the youth not to get demotivated or disheartened over not getting success in the first attempt at their exam. They discontinue their efforts to achieve their dream after failing one examination. Nothing will happen if one does not clear the examination in their first attempt. However, that does not mean one should take five years to crack the examination. Your self-confidence will not be decided based on the examination, she said.

The deputy commissioner advised the candidates to first understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraj said self-confidence is key for success in examinations, and advised the candidates for developing the passion for achieving the goal they have dreamt.

He said government officials will have pressure. One should learn to overcome pressure and work. “Learn to work for the good of the society after coming to government services.”

Vice-chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, who also spoke, advised the candidates to work hard to achieve success in life.

Registrar K.B. Praveena, Coordinator of Competitive Examination Coaching Centre Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, and others were present.

